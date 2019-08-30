‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Adam Plays Dirty

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 30 brings a stunning moment for Chelsea when she runs into Chloe after Chloe and Kevin wonder what to do with Billy. Plus, Phyllis vows revenge after learning about the Grand Phoenix Hotel’s opening night while Adam and Victor clash.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) stashed an unconscious Billy (Jason Thompson) in a cabin after he tried to run over Adam (Mark Grossman) with a car. Chloe felt she could help Billy with his emotional struggles over Delia since she’s been there before. Then Kevin told his wife he had a plan to let Genoa City know that she’s alive.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) ran into Chloe and Kevin, and she felt shocked to see her former friend alive and well. After realizing that Chloe already escaped charges in connection with the cabin explosion, Chelsea read Chloe the riot act. She and Connor (Judah Mackey) suffered so much because of Chloe’s actions. Then, Chelsea had to deal with thinking she’d driven Chloe to suicide. Chloe wanted her friend back, but Chelsea absolutely did not want Chloe back.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up at Adam’s, and he told her about nearly being run down by a car. Somehow, Adam already ruled out Billy and Kevin, so Phyllis told him Victor (Eric Braeden) probably did it. Adam agreed with her assessment, so he went to confront Victor. However, The Mustache had no clue what Adam was talking about, and they ended up arguing about Christian (Alex Wilson) again. Victor explained that he would never use Adam’s mother, and then he told his son that Hope would be ashamed of the way he’s turned out. Adam flipped over the chess set and left.

Meanwhile, Phyllis threw a fit at the Grand Phoenix Hotel. Phyllis couldn’t believe they kept the name since she is the phoenix. She also hated to learn that both Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Summer (Hunter King) were working with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea on the opening. After Phyllis stormed out, Theo reassured Summer and asked her to be his date for the grand opening party. Summer accused Theo of keeping Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) there to blow up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle).

Later at Society, Phyllis complained to Adam about the hotel situation. She vowed not to let Abby and Chelsea get away with what they’re doing. Adam, however, nursed his wounds after nearly getting killed the night before. They both pledge to get payback, and Adam told Phyllis he will hurt Victor by using his blood disease against him.