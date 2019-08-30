‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals Jax Taylor Has Blocked Him Too

Despite Vanderpump Rules being off-air currently, Jax Taylor has still found himself landing in headlines across the internet. Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Jax had either unfollowed or blocked his cast members and friends Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute. Kristen later revealed on Twitter that she had been blocked by Jax, and had no idea why he decided to do so. Now it looks like another Bravolebrity is feeling the social media wrath of Jax as Captain Lee Roshbach of Below Deck has revealed that he too has been blocked by the reality TV bad boy.

“Well, it finally happened, @mrjaxtaylor blocked me. Not sure how I’ll get to sleep this evening but I’ll give it the old college try. So predictable and easy,” Captain Lee tweeted on Thursday.

It looks like Captain Lee’s blocking came because of a response he gave to one of Jax’s tweets from this past Sunday.

“Listen closely to all those who like to tweet your bull***t to me. the day you become perfect is the day you can give me your opinion and advice, until then, worry about you. Your life will be more fulfilled,” Jax tweeted.

Captain Lee apparently didn’t care for the tweet and shot back a response at the Vanderpump Rules star who is known to get a little heated with some commenters on Twitter.

“Just wanted to see if I have this right, you only take advice or listen to opinions of those who are perfect. Well that certainly narrows the field doesn’t it?” Captain Lee shared back.

Loading...

It seems as if Captain Lee found out he was blocked days later when he shared the news with his own followers. In the comment section of the post, many of the “Stud of the Seas” fans had noted that they too had been blocked by Jax, and shared screenshots to prove it. The new tweet is one of Captain Lee’s most popular to date, bringing in over 2,100 likes and 45 retweets.

Captain Lee also retweeted an article from Bravo that confirmed Jax had blocked him, but so far the SUR employee has not commented on the matter on Twitter. For now, Jax has been responding to rumors that his marriage to Brittany Cartwright has been rocky because he has been spotted several times not wearing his wedding ring. According to Jax, everything is great between him and Brittany and sometimes he chooses to go without the ring based on what activities he is doing that day.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is set to premiere later this fall. Below Deck returns on Monday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET.