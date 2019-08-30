WWE News: WWE Finally Reveals Brand New ‘SmackDown Live’ Logo For Fox

The blue-and-silver brand is going to get a new look once it lands on its new home.

On October 4, WWE is taking one of its two biggest shows and moving it to a new network with some other changes coming along the way. SmackDown Live will be leaving the USA Network and heading over to Fox. This isn’t just going to be a new network but a new era as well. The long-running series is not only moving from Tuesday to Friday nights, but it will have a brand-new logo which has now been revealed for all to view.

Not only is SmackDown’s move to Fox happening on October 4 and landing on a new night, but it is going to be the 20th anniversary as well. Taking place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, WWE is planning on making this show a huge deal, and they are bringing in as many big names as possible.

The promotion is planning on taking advantage of being in Los Angeles and is hoping to have big-name celebrities present for the televised episode. Along with that, WWE is also bringing back as many legends and Hall of Famers as humanly possible to try and draw the attention of hardcore wrestling fans.

As we get closer to the early October debut date on Fox, the buildup is continuing, and it’s quite exciting for everyone involved. On Friday, the Twitter account of WrestleVotes revealed the new logo for SmackDown Live, which has a more solid and streamlined look.

New SmackDown logo for the FOX debut. pic.twitter.com/ENCQ1B9QQQ — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2019

A logo did start making the social media rounds a couple of months ago, but that was not the official one. The promotion may have simply changed it, but there is enough of a difference that it is quite noticeable.

Wrestling Inc. has indeed confirmed with WWE that this is the new logo for SmackDown Live on Fox.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the guest list of past WWE and wrestling stars is quite long already and will likely continue to grow. Here are just some of the confirmed names who will be on the 20th anniversary episode of SmackDown Live.

Hulk Hogan

Kurt Angle

Booker T

Mick Foley

Lita

Goldberg

Trish Stratus

Mark Henry

Sting

Ric Flair

Jerry “The King” Lawler

With Monday Night Raw staying put and NXT making its debut on the same network next month, the wrestling power on the USA Network is strong. Now, a lot of money exchanged hands, but WWE is really going to a good home with Fox in early October. It could be a rejuvenation with a series that has always been looked at as “second best.” This new logo is only the beginning as the blue brand is out to prove it won’t take the runner-up spot.