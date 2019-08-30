Dolly Castro Shows Off Fit Physique In Insanely Sexy & Strappy Electric Blue Bikini

Dolly Castro’s most recent bikini shot is flooring her army of fans.

Over the past few weeks, the fitness model has been putting on a sexy display for her followers, sharing a ton of bikini-clad photos and well as ones in workout gear and other sexy outfits. She is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure on the social media platform and each photo that she shares with fans earns her a lot of attention from her 6.3 million-plus followers.

In the photo, the model stands in profile and tags the shot in Los Angeles, California. She puts both hands in her hair while wearing her long, dark tresses down and curled and poses with a pool just behind her. Per usual, Dolly wears a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle gloss. The model accessorizes the look with a pair of big, gold hoop earrings.

Castro’s stunning figure is on full display in the photo as she rocks an electric blue bikini that leaves little to be desired. The NSFW ensemble features a ton of straps on the top and the bottom while Castro’s trim tummy and toned booty and legs are visible in the image.

In a little less than an hour, the post earned her a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the post to let Castro know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more fans had no words for the shot, simply chiming in with their choice of emoji.

“That’s a beautiful body,” one Instagram fan wrote.

“U look fantastic and amazing,” another gushed with a series of emoji.

“You are very beautiful,” one more raved with heart and flame emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Castro has been showing off her body in a wide-range of outfits and she has been digging neon in recent weeks. In the beautiful photo, Castro stunned in a neon-green bodysuit. For the shot, Castro paired the look with some high-waisted jeans that buttoned in the front. She also wore a metallic purse slung across her shoulder, completing her look with a pair of incredibly high heels. Like most of her shares, this one earned her a lot of kudos with over 42,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments.

Fans can keep up with Castro by giving her a follow on Instagram.