Kim Campbell, Ex Canadian Prime Minister, Said Hurricane Dorian & Mar-A-Lago Tweet Was ‘Sarcasm’

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is backtracking following a tweet she sent in which she said she hoped that Hurricane Dorian, which is projected to make landfall in Florida, hit the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort property in Florida.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” she said in a now-deleted Tweet.

In an also-deleted follow up, Campbell tied the impending storm to climate change and targeted the Trump administration’s environmental policy, which has involved relaxing environmental regulations.

Campbell was Canada’s 19th prime minister, and served more than a decade ago in a term that lasted less than a year from June to November 1993, and per The Hill, was the nation’s first woman to hold that title.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the tweet had mixed reaction with many condemning Campbell for wishing harm on the president’s Florida property, while others shared similar sentiments wishing that the hurricane would damage Mar-a-Lago.

But following intense backlash to her tweets Friday, the former Canadian official said she had removed the remarks from the platform.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took to Twitter to express his distaste for Campbell’s tweet.

Sick & twisted-fmr Canadian PM wishes hurricane to hit Mar-A-Lago. @realDonaldTrump won't be there to get hurt, but many ppl, including service workers, families, etc would be hurt and property destroyed. Are liberals this hateful? https://t.co/5CyDsDmKrj — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 30, 2019

“I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended,” Campbell, who was Canada’s first female prime minister, wrote in the apology tweet.

“It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd [SIC] know better. Mea culpa,” she added.

Hurricane Dorian, meanwhile, is intensifying as it barrels toward the United States. The storm is now considered a Category 3 hurricane, per CNN, which means it is considered a major hurricane. Category 3 hurricanes are defined as having wind speeds from 111 to 129 mph.

There are fears that when the storm reaches the United States that it could reach Category 4 hurricane status, which would mean it would have winds ranging from 130 to 156 mph, per CNN.

While there were initial fears that Hurricane Dorian would hit the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the hurricane shifted its path from the island that has failed to make a full recovery from 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which left more than 3,000 people on the island dead. The storm is now predicted to make landfall in Florida on Monday. Should the storm hit the southern state as a Category 4, as is predicted, it would be the strongest hurricane to hit the state since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Hurricane Andrew had a direct death toll of 26, per the CNN report.