‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In Metallic Mini-Dress

The reality star flaunted her assets in her mini-dress.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards seems to be having a blast while on the set of The Price is Right. The actress shared a sultry boomerang on Instagram. In the clip, Denise shimmied in a silver mini-dress. The 48-year-old’s ample cleavage and long, lean legs were on full display. The actress opted for minimal makeup, subtly enhancing her gorgeous features. She wore her long blonde hair in glamorous waves.

In the caption, Denise hinted that she will be making an appearance on the game show in the near future.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the reality television star.

“I want to be you… chill, cool and sexy! [You’re] amazingly beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“Yassss get it…” said another.

“You are golden in that silver dress,” added a different follower.

“D*mmmmn girl! U look awesome!!!” commented another fan, adding a string of fire emoji.

“WOW sexy,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Fans seem to agree that Denise appears to be ageless. Her good looks, however, recently sparked accusations that she got a facelift, reported Yahoo.

The rumors began on Monday when the Drop Dead Gorgeous star posted a selfie on Instagram. The stunner posed in the makeup chair before her appearance on Entertainment Tonight.

“Thank you for my fab make up today @gtgervais & of course my fab hairdo @carlitos_hair,” read the caption.

A few people, however, scrutinized the photo.

“Nice facelift!” sarcastically wrote a follower.

Denise’s loyal fans were quick to defend the television personality.

“Rude!” replied a commenter.

Others proceeded to emphasise Denise’s natural beauty.

“You are so d*mn naturally beautiful…” said a fan.

“You look like a live Barbie doll! Such natural beauty!” agreed another.

While Denise did not respond to the criticism, she has previously discussed her experience with cosmetic procedures. According to Bravo, the stunner confided that she went under the knife for breast augmentation. She clarified, however, that she has not anything to her face, including Botox and lip injections.

In 2018, the reality television star revealed her secret for looking and feeling young. Denise credited pilates for her flawless body.

“I’ve always loved to be fit and active,” explained Denise to Pilates Style. “I had tried all kinds of workouts in my early 20s, but Pilates made my body feel unlike any other exercise I had ever done.”

To see more of the stunner, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.