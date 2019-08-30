Garcette Beauvais Joins ‘RHOBH’ Cast For Season 10, Andy Cohen And Lisa Rinna React On Instagram

See what they wrote in the comments section of her Instagram announcement.

Garcelle Beauvais was added to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 10 on Thursday and shortly thereafter, Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen and Beauvais’ new co-star, Lisa Rinna, weighed in on the exciting news.

After Beauvais shared a post on her Instagram page in which the actress confirmed she would be featured on the Bravo TV series’ upcoming episodes, Cohen and Rinna shared their reactions to her new role in the comments section of her August 29 post.

First, it was Rinna who appeared to be speechless about the news of her new co-star and shared five clapping hands emoji. Then, Cohen, who also acts as the host of the series’ reunion specials, sent a welcome message to Beauvais and seemingly gave a nod to her future with the series.

“Welcome to the family. Once you’re in, you can never get out,” he cryptically wrote.

Beauvais’ addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was announced less than three months after longtime star Lisa Vanderpump announced her departure. As fans of the series will recall, Vanderpump confirmed she would not be a part of Season 10 in June as her co-stars prepared to assemble for the filming of the Season 9 reunion, which she did not attend.

Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish was first to confirm Beauvais’ addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and at the same time, they revealed Rinna’s friend, Sutton Stracke, would also be a part of the Season 10 cast.

As part of the announcement, Beauvais released a statement to viewers in which she said she was excited and proud to be a part of the beloved series.

“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” she said in her statement.

Although Beauvais has received support from at least one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, it is not yet been revealed if she has a history with any member of the cast, or if she knows them at all. That said, one report from Hollywood Life just confirmed that she has already begun filming with the rest of the ladies, including the show’s longest-running star, Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.