Ukrainian Model Alina Baikova Goes Topless Under Black Blazer, Flaunting Major Cleavage

Model Alina Baikova is setting Instagram on fire today.

The Ukrainian-born model is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on social media. She has racked up a following of more than 300,000-plus, a number that seems to be rising on a daily basis. And, while she’s very well-known for modeling and posing in a ton of NSFW outfits, she is also known for being linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the most recent image shared with her fans, Alina sizzles. The gorgeous photo shows the model standing front and center with a big, blue body of water in the background. The stunner’s amazing figure is on full display as she dons a black blazer and a matching skirt that show off her toned and tanned legs. In the NSFW ensemble, Alina wears the top of the blazer open, leaving almost nothing to the imagination as she puts on a major display of cleavage.

The model completed her look by wearing her long, blond locks down and curled. Per usual, she rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and bright red lipstick. She tagged herself in Kiev in the shot and since the post went live on her account a few short hours ago, it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 2,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments.

Most of Baikova’s fans took to the post to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on her picture-perfect figure. A few more fans had no words, chiming in with their choice of emoji instead.

“So sexy so hot,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“Love this picture,” another fan commented.

“Insanely Haute Hot,” one more chimed in.

Recently, the model sat down for an interview with Beauty and Well-Being in which she chatted about a number of topics including her beauty routine, her life and her inspiration. The model shared that she recently became a vegetarian after being inspired by Russell Simmons. Alina also dished that she loves being active and leading an active lifestyle. And when she gets a break from work, Alina loves to take advantage of her down time.

“The downfall of a life as a model is that you basically have no control over your schedule. Everything is so last minute, so it’s hard to plan any ‘you time’ in advance. You just have to take advantage when you have some down time,” she shared. “I usually get in a good workout at Modo Yoga or Soul Cycle, brunch with friends at Bar Pitti or spend some time at the spa.”

Fans can keep up with Alina by giving her a follow on Instagram.