Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of Scandalous Gown & Flaunts Tanned Legs

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with sizzling shots of herself in lingerie and swimwear lately.

On Friday, she mixed it up by taking things in a more glamorous direction with a selfie she took while on a night on the town in Los Angeles. In the shot, Del Toro rocked a glittering gown that looked like it was taken straight out of a movie. The gown had a scoop neckline that dipped low to reveal plenty of tantalizing cleavage, and the sleeveless cut allowed Del Toro to flaunt her toned arms.

The dress clung to every curve on her incredible body, nipping in at the waist to reveal her hourglass physique before flaring back out over her curvaceous hips. The dress had a slit cut all the way up to her hip, and Del Toro posed in a way that had one full leg on display. She kept the accessories simple, adding some delicate earrings, a bracelet, two layered necklaces and a glittering clutch purse to keep up the sparkling vibe of the ensemble.

Del Toro projected some old Hollywood energy with her hair. Her dirty blonde locks were curled with a deep side part and volume near her bangs. She kept her lipstick simple, opting for a soft pink, and had slightly smoky eye makeup that gave her a sultry look.

She lounged in a blue leather booth with dark wood paneling visible behind her, and she looked like a silver screen siren.

Del Toro’s followers loved the post, and it received over 2,200 likes within less than 20 minutes.

“Wow you’re looking great!!!” one follower commented.

“I can not believe how perfect you are. It takes my breath away,” another said.

One follower was obsessed with all the sparkle in the look, and said “shine bright like a diamond.”

Many fans couldn’t seem to find the words to express how much they loved the look, and instead opted to leave a string of emoji for Del Toro.

The bombshell has been busy this summer jetting around the world. She spent some time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, where she posed for several shots in skimpy swimwear. She also went to Mexico for a trip, where she rocked even more swimwear, as well as several sexy dresses that had her followers drooling.

She frequently shares snaps of herself rocking pieces from brands she works with, so her fans will want to make sure they’re following her on Instagram so they don’t miss a single shot.