Cardi B Defends Her Grammy Win After Social Media Users Compare Her To Travis Scott

Cardi B is reminding her non-fans why she deserved her first Grammy win.

The “Money” rapper took to Twitter to send out a series of tweets in defense of her win for Best Rap Album at the Grammys last February. According to Hollywood Life, the rapper’s win sparked controversy again after the release of Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

In one scene of the doc, the “SICKO MODE” rapper reportedly looks visibly upset after learning that his biggest album to date, Astroworld, lost to Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album.

Many fans of Scott’s made it clear that they felt that Cardi wasn’t worthy of the win. The harsh words from fans of the rapper was reportedly what made Cardi clap back on her own personal account. The Hustlers actress reminded her following that her album was extremely important to her and showed various sides of her, including her relationship with her husband Offset, and shared positive messages throughout the album. She also pointed out all of the things she went through while creating the album.

“I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing,” one tweet read. “I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed a– in a studio.”

Cardi also revealed that, at the time, she wasn’t even focused on the Grammys and didn’t expect for her debut album to even be considered for a nomination. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said that her only thoughts back then was that she could possibly lose her fan base after having her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 1. She also shared that she was fighting with her longtime management and was working to get as many artists as she could to say “yes” to a feature on her album.

Loading...

Cardi made history at the Grammys as the first solo female artist to take home an award for Best Rap Album, per The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to Scott, the “Press” rapper was up against Pusha T, Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle for the award. During her series of tweets, Cardi reflected that the late Hussle congratulated her for the win and left encouraging words that she says to other artists today.

“When I won, Nipsey said on a comment to me WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME!” she tweeted. “Now when I speak to upcoming artist or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don’t let nobody take that special moment away from you!”