Giuliana Rancic Shares Adorable Photos Of Son Duke Rancic On His Seventh Birthday

Giuliana Rancic’s new Instagram share is causing heart explosions on social media.

As fans know, Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, are the proud parents of one adorable son — Duke Rancic. Both of the famous duo regularly flood their social media pages with photos of the youngster, each earning rave reviews.

Yesterday, the E! News personality took to Instagram to share a sweet series of photos with her baby boy on his seventh birthday.

In the first shot, little Duke is all smiles as he appears to be standing on the back of a boat. He dons a white graphic t-shirt and wears his long locks down and at his back. Duke looks up lovingly into his mother’s eyes while wearing a huge smile on his face because he seems to be having an absolute blast. Giuliana’s side profile is on display as she looks down at her son.

The mother of one rocks a black halter top while wearing her long, blonde locks in a low ponytail and while shielding herself from the sun in a straw hat. The second photo in the series features a throwback of Duke and his mom. In the photo, the pair holds hands as a young Duke wears a smile on his face once again. The next shot is a solo one of Duke, who is walking shirtless with a pair of swim trunks.

And last but not least, Giuliana shared a photo of Duke accompanied by both of his parents. Since the post went live on her account a short time ago, the social media share has earned the television personality a ton of attention with more than 32,000 likes in addition to 460-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to gush over how grown up Duke looks while countless others chimed in to wish him a happy birthday.

“Can’t believe it’s already 7 years… I remember checking Twitter like a maniac every hour when the labor started!,” one follower wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Happy birthday Duke! I remember the day you were born how happy mommy and daddy were,” another Instgrammer chimed in.

“Happy Birthday and blessings to such a special boy!! I know what he means to the 2 of you. May God always guide him and protect him,” one more commented.

It’s easy to see that Rancic’s fans have absolutely fallen in love with her little boy and are interested in the big events in his life. Fans can keep up with Giuliana, Bill, and Duke by following her on Instagram.