Noel Fisher Has A Secret & It’s Driving ‘Shameless’ Fans Crazy

Another day, another Shameless-related Instagram post has sent fans into a frenzy. Reviving his role as Mickey Milkovich, it’s none other than Noel Fisher who is getting the cult-like fan base hyped up this time.

It was less then 24 hours ago that Fisher took to his Instagram account to share a mysterious snapshot with his 827,000 followers.

The snapshot featured a rather clean-cut looking Noel (which is unusual for his character) as he sported a pair of light blue jeans, tan work boots, a long sleeved gray T-shirt, and a tan vest with chest pockets on top. With his jet black hair slicked back, he also rocked a pair of sunglasses. Fisher sat comfortably leaned back in a chair placed on top of some gravel with his legs spread and his hands resting on his thighs.

Fisher flashed a half smile for the camera as he sat directly in front of a strange rusty privacy fence with the word “AFFORDABLE” written across it in bold and black capital letters. The mysterious photo also featured overgrown weeds and shrubbery sprouting through the gravel with tiny bits of the clear blue sky visible behind the thick tree branches filled with leaves behind the fencing.

In the caption, Fisher told his followers not to ask him what was inside before including a Shameless hashtag. The hashtag indicated the ominous picture was related to the upcoming season.

While Noel Fisher doesn’t have a following as large as some of his Shameless co-stars, the strange photo did send fans of the Showtime series into a frenzy. The official Shameless Instagram page added to the hype by posting a pair of wide eyes in the comments.

Inside of 24 hours, the post accumulated just shy of 60,000 likes and nearly 700 comments. Naturally, Shameless fans have theories.

What is Noel Fisher Hiding in His Mysterious Picture?

Unfortunately, fans of the Showtime series may be forced to wait until the Season 10 premiere to learn what Fisher has hiding behind the privacy fence. This, however, hasn’t stopped fans from guessing what might be hiding inside.

One fan theory that quickly found its way to the top of the comments with nearly 200 likes was that Noel had the body of Samantha (Sammi) Slott hiding inside.

Going in a completely different direction, a few hoped there would be steamy Gallavich sessions between Mickey and Ian waiting behind the gate.

“Better be some guy on guy make out session behind that gate.”

Some Fans Were Having a Hard Time Focusing on The Mystery

Admittedly, some Shameless fans were having a hard time focusing on or caring about what Fisher was hiding in the photo. This is because he was rocking a very different fashion style then what fans had grown accustomed to. Fortunately, the new look seemed to be well-received.

“ALSO THIS NEW MICKEY’S STYLE IS A BIG YES,” one fan exclaimed.

Another chimed in: “What’s sitting outside is the only thing that matters.”

A few fans were fans were also thrilled to see Noel out of his prison jumpsuit as many thought it meant he would not spend all of Season 10 behind bars.

Season 10 of Shameless premieres on November 3.