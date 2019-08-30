Jon Bon Jovi Jokes That Angelina Jolie Could Play Him In A Movie About His Band

The Bon Jovi frontman thinks the Oscar winner is his doppelganger.

Jon Bon Jovi has long been known as a “pretty boy,” but was he ever this pretty?

During a Q&A during the Runway to Paradise concert cruise, the 57-year-old Bon Jovi frontman joked that he thinks there is only one actor who has what it takes to play him in a film about his iconic rock band — and it’s definitely not someone fans would expect in the role.

While Bon Jovi himself boasts a bit of an acting resume in TV shows and films including U-571, Moonlight and Valentino, Ally McBeal and New Year’s Eve, he thinks an Oscar winner should play him on the big screen.

“I was thinking Angelina Jolie could play me,” Bon Jovi joked, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Of course, the rocker’s agents probably won’t be casting the Maleficent star any time soon. In the same Q&A session, Bon Jovi said he thinks the biopic genre has been overplayed with recent films about Queen, Elton John and the Beatles, even though he enjoyed them all.

“I loved Bohemian Rhapsody. Loved it. And I loved Yesterday…But now I think that thing is done. It’s the same reason Bon Jovi never did a Broadway jukebox musical. It’s been done.”

Jon Bon Jovi and his original band — Richie Sambora, guitarist, David Bryan, keyboardist, Tico Torres, drummer and Alec John Such, bassist– shot to fame in the mid-1980s with the hit album Slippery When Wet. The band became MTV favorites, although some critics wrote them off as rock ‘n’ roll pretty boys.

Bon Jovi’s hair seemed to have a life of its own. The rock star previously told NPR that his hairdresser dad was responsible for his iconic ’80s hairdo at the height of the band’s MTV fame.

“Some of those hairstyles that you saw at the height of Slippery When Wet, he would’ve been responsible for. Most definitely,” the singer said.

But Bon Jovi told Interview that his looks both helped and hindered his career. In fact, he became angry by the focus on his good looks as fans and even reporters zeroed in on his smile and hair.

“When Slippery hit, I was very excited about being on the cover of Rolling Stone. Then their reporter turned up, and all she could talk about was, ‘You’re so cute. And your hair!’ …I was very angry about all of that. But what could I do? Scar my face? Knock my teeth out?”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said he later decided that if people were only going to focus on his pretty boy face, then they weren’t even looking at the real man, his musical milestones or the fact that he stayed married to his wife, high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley, even after he became one of the world’s biggest rock stars.

Bon Jovi noted that a lot of famous rock stars would have left their wives when they found fame and fortune. Then he said would have been a “stupid move” to “get rid of” his wife for a starlet like Michelle Pfeiffer.