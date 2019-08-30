Jenelle Evans And David Eason Lose Custody Of Their Son Again

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been in an ongoing battle over custody of David’s 5-year-old son Kaden and a court just ruled that the former Teen Mom 2 stars will no longer have custody of the child. The shocking ruling comes just months after the couple lost custody of all of their children after David allegedly shot and killed the family dog.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a North Carolina judge ruled that Kaden’s mom, Olivia Leedham, was granted sole custody of Kaden as of June 29, 2019.

David had little to do with Kaden after he was born. In September, 2014, Olivia was awareded sole custody of their son. The court cited David’s volatile behavior in making its decision.

“The Defendant has committed acts of domestic violence on the Plaintiff during the course of the relationship and that he had endangered the life of the child by pushing Plaintiff when she was eight months pregnant and by leaving her in the middle of the road at night when she was seven months pregnant,” the court papers claimed.

Since then, Olivia has gradually allowed David to have more contact with the boy. As of January 2018, as part of an agreement made during mediation, David was able to see Kaden every other weekend.

But things quickly got concerning for the boy’s mother. She claims that he started coming home after visiting David and Jenelle and acting in a disturbing way. He would cry uncontrollably, Olivia said, and would refuse to say why he didn’t want to return to visit his father.

Olivia’s legal team argued that the 911 calls that brought police to the house and the allegations that David killed the family dog in a brutal attack indicated that David shouldn’t have any custody of the boy.

The court agreed.

“Since the entry of the February 6, 2018 Custody Order there has been a substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child,” the court determined. “It is in the best interest of the minor child that Plaintiff shall have sole legal and physical custody of the parties’ minor child.”

The news comes just months after the couple lost and regained custody of their children after David’s admitted to the attack on the dog. On July 3, they regained custody of their kids after the case was dismissed.

Olivia recently created a GoFundMe page in order to ask friends and family to help her with the mounting legal bills that she has accrued during her fight, as The Inquisitr reported.