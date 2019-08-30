Brody Jenner Makes Relationship With Girlfriend Josie Canseco Instagram Official After Split From Wife

Brody Jenner shared a video of the model on Tuesday.

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco are Instagram official.

Just two weeks after sources confirmed to People magazine that Jenner, 35, and Canseco, 22, were an item, the longtime Hills star took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a sweet clip of the model putting on makeup in a bathroom while posing in a black Victoria’s Secret robe.

In the short video, which was captured by People magazine on August 28, Taylor Swift’s new song, “I Forgot That You Existed,” was heard in the background. Also heard in the clip was Jenner’s voice as he encouraged Canseco to keep doing what she was doing.

As Jenner continued to film, Canseco was seen giving his camera a slight smile as she dabbed some makeup around her eyes.

“Nice shine, that’s a nice shine,” Jenner said.

Along with his Instagram Stories clip, Jenner included Canseco’s username in text and also included two red heart emoji.

Jenner officially confirmed his split from Kaitlynn Carter on August 2, just about one year after their wedding in Indonesia. Days later, a source revealed Jenner was dating Canseco after meeting through their mutual friend and his co-star, Frankie Delgado.

As fans will recall, news of Jenner’s romance with Canseco came on the heels of photos shared of his ex and singer Miley Cyrus, who were caught sharing a kiss on a boat in Europe as Cyrus’ own split from Liam Hemsworth was announced.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Loading...

While it wasn’t revealed what actually ended Jenner and Carter’s relationship, an insider earlier this month suggested that the couple’s pre-existing issues were fueled by their time on The Hills: New Beginnings, which began airing in June.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” a source explained to People magazine.

On the MTV reality series, Jenner and Carter were seen at odds over their plans for a potential family. As viewers saw, Carter was ready to begin trying for their first child while Jenner seemed quite hesitant. Although Carter eventually went to a doctor in hopes of having her eggs frozen to buy her more time, Jenner made it clear that when it came to having kids, he was in no rush to settle down and preferred to be free from children for a while longer.

To see more of Jenner and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings on MTV every Monday night at 10 p.m.