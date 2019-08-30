Watch Bologna F.C. 1909 Vs. SPAL Stream Live: Start Time, Serie A Round 2 Opener, Both Teams Seek Maiden Win

A pair of mid-table teams with hopes of improvement this season in Serie A each look for their first victory of the 2019/2020 season.

Bologna F.C. 1909 battled to a draw in their opening Serie A 2019/2020 match in Verona last weekend, but the real victory came on the touchline, where Head Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic spent nearly the entire game guiding his team. Mihajlovic arrived at the stadium after undergoing a month of chemotherapy treatment for leukemia, according to an Associated Press report. The 50-year-old Serbian, who starred for both Sampdoria and Lazio in his playing career, was taken directly back to the hospital with a minute remaining in the match, but is expected to return to the touchline for his team’s Round 2 match against SPAL that will stream live on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A second weekend opener on Friday, pitting last season’s 10th-place finisher Bologna F.C. 1909 against 13th-place SPAL, consult the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 38,000-seat Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Friday, August 30.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Friday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Tuesday morning, August 31.

On the SPAL side, the team’s story also centers around the coach, but for far happier reasons. 52-year-old Leonardo Semplici has guided the little club from Ferrara since 2014 — taking them from the third tier to Serie B in his first season, as Football Italia recounts. And then, in Semplici’s second season, he shocked the league by guiding the club straight to promotion, making their return to Serie A after an absence of nearly a half-century.

While SPAL may have been expected to compete merely to avoid another relegation, the Italian coach who, as a player never competed at the top flight level, led his side to a solid mid-table position where they have remained for three seasons, finishing 13th last time around, and winning 11 matches, per Sky Sports stats.

SPAL opened with a hard-fought 3-2 loss to last year’s Cinderella team, Atalanta, in their opener, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first 26 minutes only to see it all slip away in the second half, as Soccerway records. SPAL will need a higher level of defensive intensity against Bologna, who fired home 48 goals on their way to a 10th-place finish last season.

SPAL Coach Leonardo Semplici looks to advance his club up the Serie A Table this season. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the Bologna F.C. 1909 vs. SPAL Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Veltri vs. Estensi matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky GO Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass and SONY LIV will be the sources for a livestream of the Serie A Round 2 curtain-raiser.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Bologna F.C. 1909 vs. SPAL match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.