Sophie Turner Flaunts Long Legs In Daisy Dukes On A PDA-Heavy Outing With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner showed off her incredible legs during an outing in New York City on August 29, reports Hollywood Life. The Game of Thrones actress flaunted her amazing assets in a pair of tiny black Daisy Dukes. Her long, lean legs were on full display. A delicate tattoo of a woman looking over her shoulder could be seen on her upper thigh.

The stunner paired the barely-there shorts with a black Dickies T-shirt and black-and-white slides. She accessorized her look with a dainty necklace, a bracelet and glasses.

Sophie was accompanied by her husband, Joe Jonas. The singer kept it casual in an a monochromatic outfit. He wore a blue T-shirt, a chambray button-up and jeans.

As reported by Elle, the newlyweds appeared to be more in love than ever. The pair was photographed passionately kissing as they stood on the New York City sidewalk. The couple was also spotted holding hands. According to the publication, Sophie and Joe were grabbing a bite to eat before the Jonas Brothers concert took place at Madison Square Garden.

This couple isn’t shy when it comes to public displays of affection, noted Entertainment Tonight. On August 15, Sophie took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday.

“Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas,” wrote the actress on her Instagram Stories. “I love you.”

In July, Sophie shared a sexy snap of the couple on Instagram for her 15.3 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, the 23-year-old rests her killer legs on Joe’s lap, leaning in for a kiss. The post caused fans to go wild.

“Man! That Joe guy sure is a lucky dude!” commented a follower.

“You two are just magic,” added another.

“Seeing you two makes me happy,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The Dark Phoenix actress posted a similar picture just before the couple’s second wedding ceremony in France. The adorable couple smooched in front of the Eiffel tower.

Once again, fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the lovebirds.

“Omg you’re so beautiful girl! He’s not too bad either. Lol,” wrote a follower.

“The best couple,” said another.

In a May interview with Glamour, the beautiful blonde gushed about her man.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” said Sophie.

To see more of Sophie, be sure to check out her upcoming film Heavy, set to be released later this year.