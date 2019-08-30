‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Suggests Kristen Doute Feud Is Over With Throwback Photo On Instagram

Have they settled their differences?

Katie Maloney took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 29 and shared a potentially telling photo of herself and Kristen Doute.

Weeks after rumors began swirling in regard to a feud between the two Vanderpump Rules cast members, Maloney suggested their friendship was back on by including her in a group photo of herself and Stassi Schroeder at the recent launch of their new Witches of WeHo wine.

“#tbt to our [Witches of WeHo] Potion No 2 launch!” Maloney wrote in the caption of her pic, which was initially taken on July 30 at the Farmhouse restaurant at Los Angeles’ Beverly Center.

While Maloney didn’t mention Doute specifically in her post, a number of her fans and followers began to suspect the photo was a sign that the ladies had reconciled after their weekslong feud. As some may have noticed, Maloney and Doute have been keeping their distance from one another for the past several weeks.

In July, around the time of their wine launch, Doute was noticeably absent when Maloney celebrated her second wedding to husband Tom Schwartz. Days after that, Doute was missing as Schroeder celebrated her engagement to fiance Beau Clark at the stunning mansion of Lisa Vanderpump in Beverly Hills, California.

Maloney was also a no-show at an event in Los Angeles, which featured Doute and her T-shirt line, James Mae and Co., as was Schroeder.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Schroeder’s mother, Dayna, was the one who seemingly confirmed that she and Maloney were involved in a feud with Doute and did so after sharing an image of Schroeder’s engagement party on Instagram.

“Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there? I know you two are close!” a fan asked in the comments section of her post.

“Yes, quite sad,” Dayna replied. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings [sic] just take time.”

None of the women have said anything about their feud or offered any updates on their relationships with one another.

Maloney, Doute, Schroeder, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been announced.