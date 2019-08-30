British Bombshell Megan Williams Poses Naked In Sultry New Shot

Megan Williams’s most recent Instagram share my be her sexiest yet.

The British-born bombshell has been putting on an incredibly sexy display on social media in recent weeks. Each and every Instagram share earns her a ton of attention from fans. Williams has posed for a number of big names, including Victoria’s Secret, and each and every day — her social media star continues to rise. Currently, Williams has over 690,000 followers and it seems as though she’ll hit the 1 million mark in no time.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Williams strikes a sexy pose in a hot new black and white photo. In the snapshot, she poses against a grey-colored background, sitting on a chair and looking into the camera. The stunner wears her long locks down and slightly messy and sports a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

The model’s insanely sculpted figure is on full display as she goes totally naked for the photo, covering her chest with both of her arms. Williams shows off her killer legs by putting one up on the chair’s leg and the other straight in front of her. Since the post went live on her account, Williams’ followers have given it a ton of attention, racking up over 32,000 likes in addition to 330-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others couldn’t help but let her know that she’s gorgeous. A few others simply commented on the post with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Woow is very sexy girl,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You’re the perfect girl,” another Instagram user raved.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one more wrote with a ton of flame emoji.

“Love this photo, every aspect of it and you are stunning,” another fan wrote.

Recently, the model sat down with Fashion Spot where she answered 21 questions about her life, career, and a bunch of other aspects of her life. In the tell-all, Williams told fans that the first thing that she does in the morning is drink a cup of hot water and lemon. She also shared a good piece of beauty advice that she received that helps her with her routine.

“To drink lots of water when flying. I have also started to add collagen powder into my hot drinks and I’ve seen a great difference in my skin.”

Fans can stay up to date with Williams by giving her a follow on Instagram.