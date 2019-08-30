Hannah Brown Hints At True Feelings About Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid

Hannah Brown has had quite a year so far. She tried to find love on The Bachelorette and got engaged. But the happily-ever-after only lasted a couple of months because she found out her then-fiance Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend while he was on the show. During the live finale, she asked first-runner up and fan-favorite contestant Tyler Cameron out on a date, but he later started dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Throughout those ups and downs, Hannah has kept things positive and has been commended for handling all of these changes with grace.

But in a recent Instagram video for Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hannah seemed to hint at her true feelings about the situation and as Us Weekly notes, she appeared to throw a little bit of shade at Tyler.

“Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date on national television after I got unengaged and then — just read the tabloids,” Hannah said in between glasses of champagne.

As Us Weekly notes, Tyler and Gigi were first seen together in early August in New York City and they have since been seen vacationing together in Lake George.

More recently, they were seen getting very cozy at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

“Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck,” a source told Us. “They were inseparable.”

But despite the roller coaster that her life has been on, there’s a silver lining on the horizon for Hannah Brown. She’s going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars.

She told Hollywood Life that fans will continue to see her more vulnerable side while she’s on the show.

“I think the reason I’ve connected with the people who are invested in my journey is that I’ve been so vulnerable,” she said. “So, I’m going to continue to do that.”

As Women’s Health notes, Hannah has already shown off the blisters that she’s been getting from intense dance rehearsals and they look pretty gnarly.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Hannah will be dancing alongside DWTS pro-dancer Alan Bersten. Although that news is supposed to be top-secret, paparazzi photos revealed that Hannah and Alan were going to rehearsals together.

Alan was previously partnered with social media influencer Alexis Ren in 2018. They were reportedly in a relationship, but that was probably a “showmance” because, as Gold Derby reports, they are no longer speaking to one another.