Nina Dobrev Strips Down To Flaunt Insane Bikini Body On Instagram

Nina Dobrev is showing off her extremely toned bikini body, and her fans are likely thrilled about it.

On Thursday night, Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram Story to share a set of photos of herself and some gal pals as they soaked up the sun.

In the first photo, Nina is solo as she wears a sunhat and a pair of large, dark rounded sunglasses as she puckers up her plump lips for the camera.

The former Vampire Diaries star looked happy and content as she holds a drink with a large piece of fruit in it in her hand while snapping the selfie with the other.

Dobrev had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back and all around her shoulders. She rocked a minimal makeup look for the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the second photo, Nina is seen with two friends flanking her. She shows off her out-of-this-world curves in a black-and-white spotted bikini, which flaunts her ample cleavage and rock-hard abs in the process.

“Let the festivities begin,” she says in the caption of the photograph.

During a recent interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Nina Dobrev opened up about her health and fitness routine, revealing that she now eats more calories than she ever has.

“You’re happier when your body is full, your brain functions better, and you’re a nicer person. I would get hangry, I think, because I was so busy running around that I wasn’t the best version of myself.”

Loading...

Dobrev also reveals that she has to sweat every single day, even it she’s busy and can’t get a workout in, which at times means hitting the sauna just to detox her body a bit.

As for her personal life, the actress reveals that she will have her career along with a family in the future, but when it’s right for her.

“I’m still working on me. When I do have a family, I can focus my full energy on that, but I’m not ready for it yet. In 10 years, hopefully, I will be—for my mom’s sake. My mom wanted me to have a baby 10 years ago. She gets me baby clothes for Christmas every year. She’s like, ‘Hint, hint, nudge, nudge!'” Nina admitted.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following her on her Instagram account.