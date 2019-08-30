Lance Bass Wanted Lisa Vanderpump To Quit ‘RHOBH’ For Years, Slams Cast For Being Jealous Of Her

Lance Bass was happy to see her leave the show.

While most people were devastated to learn that Lisa Vanderpump was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons, her longtime friend, Lance Bass, was glad to see her call it quits with the Bravo TV series in June.

During an interview with People Now on Thursday, August 29, the NSYNC singer admitted that he had been trying to convince Vanderpump to leave the show “for years.”

“I kept telling her like, ‘Look, one season these girls are going to take you down. They are going to plan. They are going to meet up’ … and they did. They waited years to bring her down,” he said, adding that Vanderpump’s former co-stars “went hard at her.”

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley in an effort to get publicity for her West Hollywood, California animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. As fans will recall, a number of her co-stars claimed she had given a story about Kemsley allegedly abandoning a chihuahua mix she adopted from the center.

While Kemsley did admit that she was unable to keep the animal, she said her decision to give the dog away to another woman was due to the fact that the animal wouldn’t stop nipping at her two small kids. During one episode of the show, a photo showed injuries Kemsley’s husband sustained from the dog.

After learning of Vanderpump’s decision to leave the show, which she confirmed just one day before the ladies were set to reunite and film the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, Bass said he and Vanderpump “kind of” exchanged an “I told you so” text message in regard to her exit.

“But you know, Lisa has such a huge heart and, you know, she’s one of those people also that I say, ‘Don’t read the comments.’ But she’s one of those people that she wants everyone to like her,” Bass said. “She wants to prove, ‘No, no, I mean this.’ And you can’t change everyone’s minds.”

According to Bass, Vanderpump was the targeted by her co-stars due to the so-called jealousy the women have regarding her mega success. This success was recently expanded in the form of a new Las Vegas restaurant.

The 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.