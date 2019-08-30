Kim Campbell, Former Canadian Prime Minister, Hopes Hurricane Dorian Hits Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort

'I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!' she tweeted.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell says she hopes that Hurricane Dorian makes a direct hit on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, USA Today reports.

Campbell, who served as the 19th prime minister of Canada from June 25, 1993, to November 4, 1993, took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her thoughts about Hurricane Dorian and Donald Trump. At the time, Dorian was merely a tropical storm, although by all accounts it was likely to develop into a hurricane. On Wednesday, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, it was officially deemed a hurricane and is now a Category 2.

Although hurricane prediction is an inexact science, by most models it will make landfall in Florida possibly by Sunday night or Monday morning. By that time, it may very well develop into a Category 4 storm, according to some models.

Campbell hopes it hits Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, one of his signature golf properties, in Ft. Lauderdale.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she tied Hurricane Dorian to climate change and the Trump administration’s denials that climate change is real.

“I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2!” she tweeted.

NOTE: In this context, “GHG” refers to greenhouse gas, which is believed to contribute to climate change.

Hurricane #Dorian has developed an eye

Expecting it to become a major hurricane today. Nothing currently stopping storm from reaching Category 5. There I said it. pic.twitter.com/CYQR6ddGr0 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 30, 2019

Campbell’s tweets are getting mixed reaction on Twitter. Several, for example, called it disdainful that someone would wish destruction, death, and unemployment on potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people simply over a difference in politics.

From the woman wishing a direct hit on a resort which would result in the death of many and see hundreds unemployed. She wishes for death because of differing politics. Disgusting. — Josh Arr (@RoyalBTiger1) August 30, 2019

Other users shared Campbell’s hope that Mar-a-Lago would be destroyed. One user, for example, pointed to another natural disaster that often affects Florida.

“I’m???? for a giant sink hole to develop from all the rain and swallow the whole MFing place,” a user tweeted.

Another user suggested that any federal aid that happens after the hurricane will go to Mar-a-Lago.

“Too bad for the average Floridian, all federal aid will go directly to Mar-a-Lago,” he or she tweeted.

As it turns out, Dorian may indeed strike Mar-a-Lago. As reported on Thursday by The Inquisitr, Dorian not only might be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida in 30 years, it could very well be heading straight to Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump, for his part, has canceled an upcoming planned trip to Poland in order to keep an eye on the hurricane.