CMA Awards Nominees And The Superstar Singer Who Might Win The Night

The nominations have been announced for the 2019 CMA Awards and one superstar singer, in particular, has been nominated the most, with a total of six nods for one of country music’s biggest nights.
Maren Morris is the queen of these nominations, racking up six nods in total for the categories of Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for Girl. The album’s title track is also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Hot on Morris’ heels are Brothers Osborne, who have four total nominations for Musical Event of the Year as well as Vocal Duo of the Year, and a pair of nods for their participation in Dierks Bentley’s hit song, “Burning Man.”
Leading with three award recognitions each is Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.
The following are the nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards, as reported by Rolling Stone. The awards show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
ICYMI: @CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire and @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music! Combined, the three superstars hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 of which are for Female Vocalist of the Year. ????
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs
“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
The 2019 CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, November 13th, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.