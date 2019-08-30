CMA Awards Nominees And The Superstar Singer Who Might Win The Night

The nominations have been announced for the 2019 CMA Awards and one superstar singer, in particular, has been nominated the most, with a total of six nods for one of country music’s biggest nights.

Maren Morris is the queen of these nominations, racking up six nods in total for the categories of Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for Girl. The album’s title track is also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Hot on Morris’ heels are Brothers Osborne, who have four total nominations for Musical Event of the Year as well as Vocal Duo of the Year, and a pair of nods for their participation in Dierks Bentley’s hit song, “Burning Man.”

Leading with three award recognitions each is Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

The following are the nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards, as reported by Rolling Stone. The awards show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs

“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, November 13th, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.