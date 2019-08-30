Rita Ora’s Sheer, Figure-Hugging Bodysuit Drives Fans Wild

The singer looked amazing in her figure-hugging outfit.

Rita Ora isn’t shy about showing off her incredible body. The singer shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram for her 15.3 million followers to enjoy.

In the post, Rita wore a bejeweled, red-and-black, figure-hugging bodysuit that featured a sheer cut-out hitting at thigh level. Her killer curves were on full display.

The 28-year-old appears to love jewelry, accessorizing her sultry look with a statement necklace, hoop earrings, numerous rings and bracelets. Rita opted for fun, flirty makeup, while wearing glitter eyeshadow, a thick cat-eye and a light pink lip. She wore her long blonde hair in tousled waves.

The first image displays the “Let You Love Me” singer laughing while showing off her dazzling smile. In the second photo, Rita cheekily winked at the camera. The final picture shows the Fifty Shades of Grey actress receiving touch ups from her team. A man fixed her hair, while a makeup artist used a large brush to apply makeup on her chest.

Rita’s fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“OH GOD,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Ur hot and wild… I like that,” commented another.

“You look so gorgeous and beautiful Rita and I love you so much…” added a different follower.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING…” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post has racked up more than 69,000 likes.

Rita recently made headlines for wearing another risque outfit. On Tuesday, Metro reported that the stunner flaunted her amazing assets in an extremely sheer and shimmering pink top and matching skirt. The confident singer went braless, leaving little to the imagination.

Before heading out to the festivities at the Notting Hill Carnival in West London, Rita decided to twerk in her skimpy outfit. Her friend, Vas J Morgan, shared the sexy clip on social media.

Earlier this month, Rita spoke to Virgin Media’s Xposé about her sex appeal. She noted she typically likes to wear revealing outfits.

“What I look for when I make style choices really comes down to who I want to be that day,” explained Rita.

“I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature… I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.”

Rita went on to say she relies on wearing makeup to feel sexy, but that she is envious of women who feel confident without it.