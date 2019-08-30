Kim Kardashian’s Nude Bodysuit Shakes Up Instagram: ‘I’ve Never Done This Before’

Kim Kardashian is one busy woman as she raises four children, films a reality show, cultivates a makeup and shapewear business, and studies to become a lawyer. However, she still made time to connect with her fans this week.

On Thursday, Kim took to her Instagram Story to tell her fans that she would be doing a question and answer session.

“I’ve never done this before, so ask me anything!” Kim wrote while sharing a photo of herself rocking a skimpy nude bodysuit from her shapewear collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her ample cleavage in the low-cut ensemble, as well as her toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty.

Kim wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, brown eye shadow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Some of the things that Kim revealed during her Q&A were that she can’t handle any more children at this point in her life, her favorite food is Mexican, and she still has three more years of school left before she can take the bar exam and become a lawyer like her late father.

According to Cheat Sheet, Kim’s day is very busy. She starts by waking up early in the morning so that she can get her workout in, likely before her children even wake up.

Kim gets her children ready for the day and drops the older ones off at school. She then starts her work day, which includes running her beauty and clothing businesses, filming for KUWTK, photo shoots, or studying for her law degree.

According to Women’s Health, Kim’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, said that the reality star is very dedicated to her workout routine.

Loading...

“Her schedule is crazy, and mine is also crazy, so we work out really early in the morning at 6 a.m.,” Melissa revealed.

“She loves taking her kids to school. She’s a badass mom,” Alcantara stated, adding that Kim never skips a workout even though she has a lot on her plate.

“She’s super responsible, she never cancels—she’s the best client and athlete you can have. She knows what she wants, and she has to fit it in,” the trainer added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim’s busy life and sexy photos by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her social media accounts.