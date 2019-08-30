Hungarian Bombshell Zita Vass Goes Blonde In A Teeny Bikini

Though bombshell Zita Vass may have family roots in Hungary, it seems that the La Jolla-born stunner was more than ready to lean into her American side and embrace a vintage ’60s style in her latest Instagram post. The formerly brunette beauty revealed that she had dyed her hair blonde to match the rockabilly theme of her latest Guess campaign, where she poses in a teeny bikini beside vintage cars.

In addition to modeling, Zita also has several acting credits under her belt, including parts in television series Californication and Aim High. She also boasts a huge social media fandom, with over 712,000 followers on Instagram.

It’s easy to see why she has so many fans with her latest sizzling Instagram picture. In the triple-post update, Zita stuns while wearing a black-and-white checkered bikini with red accents. The bikini top features a playful ruffle around the top, as well as a small keyhole to give an even greater glimpse of cleavage. To add to the sultriness of the photo, Zita paired the ensemble with high heeled sandals and nothing else.

In the first picture of the set, Zita stands in front of a light blue vintage convertible as well as a maroon vintage car. Her blonde curls spill over her shoulders as she gives a smoldering look to the camera.

In the second picture, she is angled against a door frame so that the camera catches every incredible curve of her body. Her eyes are closed and her lips are parted to up the sex appeal. The third photo has Zita carrying two large bags as she playfully twirls a lock of hair.

The picture soon won over 9,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“This. Is. Everything.” wrote Sports Illustrated model Ashley Alexiss.

“Killing it as always,” added social media star Arsh Bajwa.

“Loving the blonde hair babe,” echoed fellow model Ashley Haas.

Though the blonde hair looks beautiful on the stunner, she just as easily rocks her natural brunette locks. In a picture posted earlier in August, the California native showcased her stunning natural coloring while wearing an athleisure set. The model sported a white tank top tied at the waist to show off her toned midriff. She completed the look with a pair of black yoga pants.

The picture won nearly 12,000 likes and just shy of 160 comments.

“That smile and that body,” cooed Latvian-American model Julia Lescova.

“Love, love, love,” added Tanya Larina with a red heart emoji.