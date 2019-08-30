Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Spreads Legs In Sexy Lingerie

Hilde Osland sent temperatures soaring on Instagram Friday morning with her latest snap, in which she was wearing a set of lacy lingerie.

The post was a little bit different than many of the ones that she has been sharing recently in that it was taken indoors. In the snap, Osland appeared to be sitting on the back of a chair in a kitchen. Her legs were spread open as she modeled a set of white lingerie. Her smooth, tan skin appeared to be flawless in the shot. Osland faced the camera and held one hand against her cheek. The plunging neckline of the bra showed off the blond beauty’s voluptuous cleavage. The bikini-style panties rode high on Osland’s hips, showcasing her enviable hourglass shape. Osland wore a long-sleeved denim shirt that hung loose around her elbows. She also sported a pair of white socks, giving a casual vibe to the sensual look. The model wore her hair in a messy bun and her makeup was perfectly applied. Giving the camera a sultry look, the blond beauty looked fabulous.

Osland told her followers that she was wearing new “goodies” from lingerie company Lounge.

"They are good nothing compared to u though," one admire told Osland.

“Not often I’m at a loss for words….” said another.

One fan told Osland that she was born to be behind the camera, while another said she was the “sexiest woman on this planet.”

“Doesn’t get any more beautiful than you,” one admirer wrote, adding a string of heart emoji.

“Well u can wear a garbage bag and I’d still think u look like a angel,” one fan wrote.

It does seem that whatever Osland happens to be wearing, she looks amazing. She admits to her followers that it takes quite a bit of work to get the perfect shot. Earlier in August, she posed in a hammock and said it was harder than it looked.

She also recently shared a double post in which she showed the difference between Instagram and real life. In one photo, she was at a mini golf course, standing erect with her back slightly arched holding a golf club about to take a shot. She wore tight jeans, a sexy lace top with her gorgeous hair pulled back in a bandana. In the other snap, she wore an umbrella hat, flip-flops, a cover-up tied around her waist and a Hawaiian-style shirt while she sipped a refreshing beverage from a coconut.

Fans can keep up with Osland by following her Instagram account.