Shanina Shaik Wows In Nothing But Cheeky Bodysuit: ‘Match It With Some Pants’

Shanina Shaik has no problem showing some skin on her Instagram page, and she did just that in her latest upload.

The new addition to her feed was shared during the last few hours of the day on Thursday, August 29, but that didn’t stop the beauty’s 1.9 million followers from showing it some love. The photo appeared to have been staged in a large bathroom. The Victoria’s Secret model was surrounded by clean marbles and plush white towels as she popped her hips out to the side to strike her pose. Shanina’s fans, however, seemed hardly concerned with the location of the snap, instead being instantly captivated by the jaw-dropping, pantsless display she was putting on that certainly proved hard to ignore.

The Aussie bombshell sent pulses racing in the sizzling snap that saw her sporting nothing more than a chic Versace bodysuit, which did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. It boasted a bold black, white, and gold pattern that was certain to lock in the attention of her audience, if her endless curves hadn’t already done the job. The top half offered a more flowy, blouse-like style that was given a sexy edge thanks to its plunging neckline, which offered a flash of cleavage. Meanwhile, the lower half clung tight to the babe’s peachy derriere in all the right ways.

The cheeky style offered plenty for her millions of followers to look at from her long legs to her curvy booty. In the caption of her post, she tagged the luxury retail company Luisaviaroma to “match it with some pants,” though her audience seemed to enjoy the uncompleted look.

Despite not adding a pair of bottoms to her ensemble, Shanina did add a few accessories. Her fingers were adorned with shiny rings, while a delicate pendant necklaces provided some bling over her exposed decolletage. A dainty pair of hoop earrings also peaked out from underneath her brunette tresses, which were worn down in their natural state and swooped over to one side of her shoulders. She completed the look by rocking a minimal face of makeup, which included a glossy lip, a light dusting of blush, and mascara to make her striking features shine.

Fans naturally went absolutely wild for the steamy shot of the model. The upload earned over 21,000 likes in just 13 hours since going live to Instagram, while the babe’s mega fans took their love to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Are you even real?” one person questioned, while another called Shanina a “queen.”

Loading...

“Love everything you wear, you make the clothes look good,” commented a third.

This is only the most recent skin-baring addition to Shanina’s Instagram feed. A short scroll down her page takes fans to a slew of snaps from the bombshell’s recent Italian vacation, where she showed off her flawless figure in a skimpy orange cut-out swimsuit that left little the imagination and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.