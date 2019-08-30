‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Says Goodbye To Daughter Gia As She Heads To College

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, may be a reality television star, but she is also experiencing a common transition many mothers go through his time of year — sending their children off to college for the first time. Teresa shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story, where she packed up oldest daughter Gia as she headed out for her freshman year at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The reality star enlisted the help of her brother, Joe Gorga, to make sure the move went smoothly, as Gia’s father, Joe Giudice, is still being held by immigration authorities regarding his deportation case.

Teresa documented each and every moment of Gia’s new chapter of life, from packing her boxes to leaving home to moving into her new dorm, on her Instagram Story.

Just as many freshmen do when they are uncertain of how much to bring with them to college, Gia overdid it with packing, bringing five suitcases of belongings as well as all the necessary personal items she would need to make the transition to living on her own run smoothly.

People Magazine reported that the teen revealed she would be attending the New Jersey university in May. Gia honored the higher institution of learning at her high school graduation, reported the entertainment news magazine, by wearing a graduation cap that was decorated with the words “RU Ready.”

Teresa also recently posted a photo of herself and her brother, who has been a great help in providing a male presence for her daughters while Joe is still incarcerated, to honor him on his birthday.

While Gia and Teresa continue to enjoy these milestones together, Joe is still awaiting the appeal on his deportation order.

“I think we just are waiting for the final answers right now. I mean we’ve all been down the shore at my beach house, so everyone’s kind of been there and the kids have been with us a lot too. So we’re all just down the shore for the summer,” Teresa’s sister-in-law and Joe Gorga’s wife Melissa Gorga said in a family update to InTouch Weekly. “There’s nothing anyone can do and we’re just waiting for answers.”

Bravo TV reported that Joe’s lawyers filed an appeal for his deportation order on July 15.

Joe continues to fight to stay in the United States after a judge ordered the former reality star back to his native Italy following his completion of a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, reported Bravo. Since his release from prison, Joe remains at a facility in Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo.