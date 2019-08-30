James Franco’s Girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad, Looks Smoking Hot In Black String Bikini Riding Quad Bike

James Franco has one good-looking girlfriend. The 127 Hours actor has been photographed with his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad in Mykonos, Greece — the sun-drenched Mediterranean destination isn’t just for Kendall Jenner.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the 26-year-old brunette enjoying some quality time with her 41-year-old beau. The couple was seen enjoying a quad bike ride, although Isabel definitely seemed dressed for the nearby shores. The beauty was looking super-sexy in a black string bikini that flaunted her enviable frame, although she had somewhat covered up for the ride. Isabel was spotted with a loose black shirt and pants covering the swimwear. It wasn’t long before she stripped down to show off her bikini body, though, with images showing Isabel to have quite the physique.

James, meanwhile, seemed to keep things more low-key, although that term is, in itself, applicable to this couple’s relationship overall. As The Daily Mail reports, James and Isabel have been dating since 2017, but they’ve kept their romance somewhat private. Isabel appears to have stuck by Franco amid 2018 allegations of sexual misconduct, and as the newspaper reports, Franco denied the claims made against him.

The couple looked happy as they soaked up the sun, with snaps showing the two looking carefree. No major PDA was offered, though.

Isabel may make headlines on account of her famous boyfriend, but this beauty seems to steer clear of attempting to steal the spotlight. Isabel is active on Instagram, although her following sits at a modest 33,600 followers. The account has been documenting her Greek travels, though. Two days ago, Isabel posted a beautiful headshot snap of herself.

Isabel’s Instagram may document her travels, but it does not appear to feature her boyfriend.

James has spoken out about his relationships in the past, admitting to Variety that he hasn’t always been the best boyfriend.

“There was one instance. This old girlfriend was visiting me in New York. I had come out here for school. My cat had scratched her in the eye. I had so much work to get done for the next day, I didn’t take her to the hospital. I had my assistant take her. That moment haunted me so much. What kind of selfish, self-centered boyfriend are you?” he said.

Given that this relationship has now lasted approximately two years, it can be safe to assume that Isabel feels she is treated well. Fans wishing to see more of Isabel should follow her Instagram account.