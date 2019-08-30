Constance Wu Says She Regrets Her ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Tweets, Saying She Can ‘Be Dramatic’

'I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to,' she said of the Twitter meltdown.

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu regrets having a meltdown on Twitter earlier this year over the show being renewed, though she says she’s not going to beat herself up over it.

Wu recently sat down for an interview with The L.A. Times, and of course, the subject of her February Twitter fiasco came up.

As Variety reported at the time, Wu had, for five years, been portraying a fictionalized version of Jessica Huang, the mother of celebrity chef Eddie Huang. ABC announced on the show’s Instagram page that the show had been renewed for a sixth season. Wu, apparently distraught by the news, commented “Dislike” on the Instagram account.

It didn’t end there. In a series of tweets on her Twitter account, she mourned the renewal of the show.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k,” she wrote in one tweet.

She later deleted the tweets. Yet nothing that is ever posted on Twitter, especially by a politician or celebrity, is ever really gone as a whole cottage industry exists where users take screenshots of tweets in case they later get deleted.

She later apologized for the tweets, saying that, in the heat of the moment, her emotions got the best of her.

She later clarified that her dismayed responses to Fresh Off the Boat’s renewal had less to do with the show itself and more to do with another project she had lined up. Specifically, she clarified that her role of Jessica Huang had become “easy and pleasant,” and that she’d lined up another project that would challenge her professionally. When the show was renewed, she was contractually obligated to scrap her other project to continue working on the show.

“Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it,” she tweeted.

As it turns out, the project she had to cancel was a play, in which she would have played a character that wasn’t specifically Asian, and for which she would likely have made scale (which is to say, the minimum amount of money guaranteed by her union for her work).

Though her play is off the table, that doesn’t mean that Wu isn’t still expanding into other creative projects in addition to her Fresh Off the Boat gig. Her newest project is Hustlers, a true-crime drama about a group of strippers who conspired to steal from their Wall Street clients. It comes out on September 13.