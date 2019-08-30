Ayesha Curry Flaunts Abs In Sexy Leather Pants & Matching Crop Top

Ayesha Curry is turning heads on social media with another stunning post.

As those who follow the wife of NBA star Steph Curry on social media know, Ayesha loves to post photo updates for her fans. The stunner shares a wide-variety of images on her account ranging from family photos, to photos with her husband, and just about everything else in-between. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Ayesha stuns in a gorgeous outfit.

The bombshell tags herself at Moss Restaurant in Iceland in the post where she appears to be in a wine cellar. In the image, Curry climbs up a ladder to select a bottle of wine from her line — Domaine Curry. She proudly holds up the bottle of wine in her left hand and smiles right into the camera. Ayesha dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner and lipgloss and wears her long, dark locks down and waved.

And while her face and hair look picture-perfect, it’s her stunning figure that really has her fans talking. In the image, Curry goes for an all-black look, rocking a tiny leather crop top that has long sleeves. She bares a little bit of midriff to the camera and completes the look with a pair of black leather pants. So far, the image has earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 67,000 likes and upwards of 250-plus comments.

Many followers commented on the photo to express their love for wine while countless others gushed over Curry’s amazing figure. A few more had no words for the photo and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“That’s awesome! Congrats Ayesha!!!,” one follower wrote.

“Yo she so beautiful omg,” another wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Tbh ayesha looking better than the wine,” one more follower gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Curry posted a photo of her one-year-old son Canon. In the adorable shot, little Canon was all smiles as he sat front and center for the photo op. The toddler rocked curls in his short locks and appeared to be the happiest baby on the planet. Along with a pair of incredibly tight, light wash skinny jeans, Canon rocked a pink button-up shirt that features a small pattern on it. He completed the look with a pair of blue and white ombre sneakers.

That post was one of Ayesha’s most popular yet, earning her upwards of 7,000 comments.