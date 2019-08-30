Gigi Hadid Also Confused Drag Queen Jade Jolie For Taylor Swift At The VMAs

John Travolta famously mistook drag queen Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV VMAs, but apparently, he is in good company. Supermodel Gigi Hadid also confused the RuPaul’s Drag Race star for the “You Need to Calm Down” singer.

Jolie spoke with Logo’s NewNowNext about what really happened behind the scenes at the awards show. She was asked if she ever gets mistaken for T-Swift at other times.

“Well, funny enough, when we were walking in the back [during the VMAs], where it’s mainly dancers and stuff, I got tired of saying, ‘No, I’m not her,’ so I just started hugging people! ‘So nice to meet you, too!’ And at the after-party Gigi Hadid kept thinking I was Taylor — they’re really good friends. The drunker we got, I guess the more Taylor I became for everyone!” Jolie said.

The drag superstar wasn’t mad about the mix-up, either. She says that she was flattered by the case of mistaken identity.

“It was a very sweet and flattering mistake, and I like to think I did my job right and looked just like Taylor!” she said.

Jolie developed a friendship with Swift after appearing in a video with numerous stars from the LGBTQ+ world like Ellen, the guys from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox. The song also featured cameos from Katy Perry and Ryan Reynolds, among others.

Jolie says that entire experience was like being in a sorority and that she had the time of her life making the video, despite the cold and rain.

“We drank champagne. We were laughing until the sun came out,” she said.

Jolie recounted her experience with being confused by Travolta when the award for the video was announced. She said that everyone involved in the song was hugging and she just happened to end up at the podium first. That’s when Travolta made his way over to her.

She says several of the people surrounding her had no idea what was happening until afterward when word started spreading like wildfire on social media. There are no hard feelings, though. Swift thought the situation was funny and said that Jolie should have gone all in with the mistake.

Swift and Hadid are friends in real life, so it’s all the more amusing that not one, but two people thought the drag queen was a dead ringer for the singer.