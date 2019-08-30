Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore’s Silky White Dress Turns Instagram Upside Down

Tarsha Whitmore knows how to get her social media fans talking.

The Australian-born model has been showing off her amazing figure in a number of hot outfits in recent weeks and each and every one of them leaves little to be desired. From bikini-clad shots to underwear-clad ones, Tarsha has been flooring her fans and they simply cannot get enough of the model. In the most recent post, Tarsha sizzles in another NSFW ensemble.

In the stunning new post, Tarsha shares two new photos with fans and Instagram is going absolutely nuts. The first photo in the series shows the bombshell posing in the bathroom. The beauty is all smiles for the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled. Tarsha shows off her gorgeous face with stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lip gloss. The model puts on a busty display for the camera, nearly popping out of a silky white dress that fits her body like a glove.

In the second photo in the deck, the Australian beauty wears a seductive look on her face as she once again wears her long, dark locks down and curled. She looks right into the camera for the killer shot and leaves little to the imagination while popping out of the NSFW dress. The photo is tagged in Queensland, Australia.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Many followers commented on the post to ask Tarsha where she got her dress while countless others chimed in to gush over her amazing figure. A few others flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Ya that perfecttt can’t deal,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are so hot and sexy,” another wrote with flame and heart emoji.

“Omg that dress is [fire],” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Tarsha flaunted her amazing body in a sexy swimsuit that earned her rave reviews from fans.

In the photo, the model could be seen laying on a pool lounger and soaking up some rays. Tarsha used one hand to shield her eyes from the sun and put the other off to the side. She wore her long, dyed locks down and curled and sported a face full of beautiful makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. Her body was once again on display in a skimpy orange bikini that showed off her taut tummy and toned legs.

One thing is for sure — no matter what Tarsha wears, she always looks amazing.