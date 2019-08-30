Brother of Gymnastics Champion Simone Biles Charged With Murder

Simone Biles is a renowned Olympic gold medal gymnast and an inspiration for boys and girls all across the world. Unfortunately, it seems as if her brother has taken a very different path in life. The Daily Mail reported that the 24-year-old has been charged with murder.

Tevin M. Biles-Thomas was arrested on Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia for an alleged shooting on New Year’s Day that left three men dead. Biles-Thomas is on active duty in the U.S. Army. In addition to murder, he has also been arrested on charges of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after the victims of the crime, Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21, crashed an AirBnB house party in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood this past New Year’s Eve.

A fight broke out after the uninvited guests were asked to leave, and Biles-Thomas allegedly opened fire during the argument. In addition to the three deaths, two other people were injured. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and a 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The three men who died all suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

By the time police arrived on the scene, the shooter — or shooters — had fled the house and the police were not able to recover any weapons.

No one else has yet been arrested in connection with the murders. Biles-Thomas is currently being held in a Liberty County, Georgia jail. His arraignment will take place on September 13 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Meanwhile, Simone Biles has not made any comments regarding her brother. However, she did tweet out a message late Thursday night in which she discussed her “feelings” and asked people not to “talk” to her.

She had also posted a cryptic tweet days earlier, on August 28.

“Let people assume incorrectly,” she wrote, with no further explanation.

According to Radar Online, this is not the first time that a member of the Biles family has run afoul of the law. Biles’ father, Kelvin Clemons, was arrested multiple times throughout the 1980s on charges such as kidnapping, sexual assault, and burglary. Her mother and sister have been arrested as well, the former for a DUI and the latter for drug trafficking.

However, Biles grew up with her grandparents and is estranged from her mother and father.

The gymnastics superstar had recently made headlines for being the first woman in history to land two moves: a double-twisting somersault dismount off the balance beam and a “triple-double.”