Jenni Farley Has This Hilarious Instagram Reaction To Finalizing Her Divorce From Roger Mathews

After almost one year after filing for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews, Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni Farley posted a hilarious reaction to finalizing the end of her marriage of three years on Instagram.

The reality star reposted a popular meme of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman that reportedly showed the actress’ happiness after her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. It has since been used on social media to show emotion when a significant life event occurs.

“Live every day like you’re 2001 Nicole Kidman leaving her lawyer’s office after divorcing Tom Cruise,” the meme reads, as reported by Us Weekly.

The entertainment news publication also posted a statement from the reality star’s representative, Robyn Santiago, who explained how the reality star and her ex plan to move forward into the future as co-parents of their children, Meliani and Greyson.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” Farley’s rep explained of the couple legally ending their union. “They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

While Mathews posted 12 Instagram videos of his heartbreak over the couple’s split, Farley stayed quiet for the sake of her children. She did not share any information regarding their split, despite being prodded by both Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on the current season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The reality star finally broke her silence on the August 22 episode of the series, where she said to best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “I thought silence was the greater good. As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f**ng quiet because that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

In a recent video which Mathews posted to his Instagram account, he was seen giving his daughter her own leather motorcycle jacket as well as an electric scooter during a shared celebration with Farley for Meliani’s fifth birthday.

Mathews was seen alongside Farley and her new boyfriend, professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, as the three celebrated Meliani’s special day.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is a reboot of 2009’s Jersey Shore, which explored the lives and loves of a group of strangers thrown together in a home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. They quickly grew to become a family.

Farley, alongside Nicole, Angelina Pivarnick, Denna Nicole Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino eventually became one of the most beloved casts in reality television show history.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation currently airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.