Friends Reportedly Worried For Liam Hemsworth After Miley Has ‘Deliberately’ Been Causing Him Pain

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly dealing with a lot of drama following his highly-publicized split from wife Miley Cyrus.

Earlier this month, the pair shocked the world by announcing that they would be separating after less than one year of marriage. Shortly after that, Hemsworth filed for divorce and Miley seems to have moved on with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. While Hemsworth does not appear to have a new woman in his life at the moment, Radar Online shares that he’s taking the breakup pretty hard, and Cyrus isn’t making it any easier. An insider close to the situation shared that Liam’s current state of affairs can’t really get any worse.

“It’s been awful for Liam. She’s so hellbent on playing everything out publicly, shading him, and now he’s lost custody of their pets.”

The same source went on to reveal that the actor has totally retreated into himself and it’s really uncharacteristic. Normally, Liam is very outgoing and social but having to go through such a public divorce is almost more than he can bear. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Miley’s rep was the first one to break the news of the split in a statement.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the statement read. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Shortly after that statement, Liam took to social media on August 12 to share a photo of a sunset and let fans know that he and Miley had separated, but he still wished her nothing but health and happiness. After that, the actor filed for divorce and remained pretty silent on social media until two days ago when he re-emerged to promote his new film.

Loading...

In the photo, Liam sported a little bit of blood and bruises on his face as he looked down to the ground with a serious look on his face. While clad in a black leather jacket, the actor appeared in a still from his upcoming movie Killerman. In the caption of the image, he told fans that the film comes out on August 30, and he’s really excited about the project.

That particular post earned the actor a lot of attention from his loyal fans with over 1.3 million likes in addition to 4,800 comments. While some fans commented to express their excitement over the film, many others took to the post to wish Liam the best following the split.