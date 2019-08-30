Bethenny Frankel Wows Fans With Epic Throwback Photo

Bethenny shared an old headshot with her millions of fans.

Bethenny Frankel wowed fans with a throwback look at her younger days in a shot shared to her Instagram account his week. The star – who recently made headlines for quitting The Real Housewives of New York City – shared the picture with her more than 2.1 million followers on August 29 for #ThrowbackThursday, which had many fans claiming that she just doesn’t seem to age.

The black-and-white shot showed now-48-year-old Bethenny back in the day as she revealed that the photo was actually an old headshot from when she tried to make it as an actress.

Though her career as an actress didn’t exactly take off, the businesswoman hilariously joked in the caption of the throwback that she’s actually better at “acting like an idiot” after shooting to fame on the Bravo reality show.

Frankel didn’t reveal in the caption just how old she was when the picture was taken, though many fans flocked to the comments section of the snap to claim that they thought she barely looked any different than she does today.

“You look the exact same,” one person told the reality star and Skinnygirl business mogul.

Another then told the star that they thought she looked like her daughter with former husband Jason Hoppy, 9-year-old Brynn, writing, “You look the same, however, I do see the strong resemblance to Brynn.”

A third person asked Frankel, “How are you getting younger??”

But this isn’t the first time the reality star has had fans questioning how she looks so youthful.

The star previously left fans scratching their heads when she showed off her fit and toned body in a two-piece earlier this year, as The Inquisitr reported.

Earlier this year, Frankel shared some of her all-important beauty tips to looking so young on social media, where she admitted her plans to grow old “gracefully.”

“Try to sleep, drink water, laugh, have fun, age gracefully… and pray for the best,” she said, per Bravo.

The star also shared that making sure she always washes her face is a big part of her makeup routine and admitted that she has a pretty regimented skincare routine.

“Makeup traps your skin and leads to breakouts. Period…the end. So CLEAN YOUR SKIN well!” she said, advising her millions of followers to “NEVER EVER go to bed without washing off your makeup!”

Bethenny then added, “Don’t believe the hype: my skincare nor anyone else’s, whether vampire blood or placenta facials, is going to make you look 20 years younger.”