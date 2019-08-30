Lisa Vanderpump Posts Rare Throwback With Husband Ken Todd As They Celebrate 13,505 Days Of Marriage

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star jokes about her husband's cradle robbing 37 years after they tied the knot.

Lisa Vanderpump is counting down the days of her marriage to Ken Todd. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a rare throwback photo from her wedding day in which she tallied the number of days she has been married to the wealthy businessman.

In the photo posted to Instagram, the newlywed bride and groom, who married on Aug. 28, 1982, are being escorted by a white dog in a top hat. Lisa is wearing a white wedding gown and a long veil attached to a flower crown as she holds a white bouquet of flowers, while her tuxedoed husband sports the same longish hairstyle has today. Ken also wears a red rose on his lapel.

The post received more than 180,000 likes a list of comments from fans and famous friends, including some of Lisa Vanderpump’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

Camille Grammer, one of the only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veterans who has maintained a friendship with Lisa amid last season’s Puppy Gate drama, wrote, “Congrats to you both.”

Grammer also added, “See you soon.”

And Joyce Giraud, who appeared on one season of the Bravo reality show, wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary my loves.”

You can see Lisa Vanderpump’s throwback wedding anniversary photo below.

According to Us Weekly, Lisa later took to Twitter to reveal that the dog in the photo was the duo’s beloved pup, Huckleberry. The Vanderpump Rules star also joked about her husband’s age. At the time of their wedding, Lisa was 21 and Ken was 37, per Bravo TV.com.

“That was Huckleberry love dog,” Lisa tweeted of the pup. “I was a baby…. @KenToddBH Cradle snatcher.”

Bravo notes that Lisa and Ken first met at Corks, a bar Ken owned located in London’s Kensington neighborhood. The couple married just six weeks later. Lisa and Ken ultimately open a string of bars and restaurants in London before opening SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP, and Tom Tom in California. Most recently, Vanderpump Cocktail garden launched at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

In a 2002 interview with London’s Evening Standard, Lisa said the couple’s opposite personalities complement each other.

“He’s the impulsive one, I’m more conservative. He’s always looking for a new venture,” the Bravo star said.

While Lisa recently announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans can see her and her husband Ken Todd on the spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which also airs on Bravo.