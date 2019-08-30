Kourtney Kardashian Drives Fans Wild In Barely-There Bodysuit

Kourtney Kardashian has been setting Instagram on fire all summer long, and this week was no different for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who wowed her fans in a barely-there ensemble.

On Thursday night, Kourtney Kardashian’s photo appeared on the Instagram account for her lifestyle blog Poosh. The sexy snapshot features the mother of three as she readied herself to pack for an upcoming vacation.

In the photo, Kourt stuns by wearing a skintight, low-cut brown bodysuit that flaunts her massive cleavage and tiny waist. Kardashian also adds a pair of super skimpy, baby blue bottoms that put her lean legs on full display.

Kourtney finished off the look by wearing a white blazer over top and some nude heels. She had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun behind her head. She also donned a minimal makeup look, sporting a fresh face, bronzed glow, and nude lips.

Kardashian also accessorized her glam vacation style with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and a tiny black leather purse, which she carried in her hand as she posed with a serious look on her face against a white wall.

In the background of the photo different bags and garments can be seen lying on the floor. Kourtney also had multiple pairs of shoes out as she considered what to pack.

The look drew tons of attention from Kourtney Kardashian’s fans, who took to the comment section to share their excitement over the photo.

“Obsessed with this look. She is definitely my spirit animal,” said one social media user.

“Them legs tho! Hot mama!” another wrote in the comment section.

“So cute in this picture,” a third fan agreed.

“Oh mama,” yet another stated, praising the reality star.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian has been getting pulses racing on social media all summer. Earlier this week she posted a racy snap to her Instagram story, which featured her topless and sweaty in a steamy sauna as she detoxed her fit and flawless body.

Women’s Health reports that the benefits of saunas can be incredible. They seem to help lower blood pressure and strengthen the heart as well as provide pain relief. Losing weight, lowering cholesterol, and improving mental health have also been associated with sauna use.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life, family, and sexy photos by following her on social media, checking out Poosh, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.