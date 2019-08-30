Jed Wyatt Heads Back To His Job At A Strip Club After Disastrous ‘Bachelorette’ Ending

After being dumped by Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt is now reportedly returning to his job at a Nashville strip club.

Jed Wyatt is a budding musician from Nashville, Tennessee. When he went on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Brown fell for him quickly. In the end, it came down to Wyatt and fan favorite Tyler Cameron. Brown sent a heartbroken Cameron home and ultimately became engaged to Wyatt. Unfortunately, the engagement didn’t last long when it was later revealed that Wyatt was hardly the person he portrayed himself to be to Brown, according to Radar Online.

As it turns out, Wyatt actually had a serious girlfriend waiting for him back home the entire time he was on the show. His now ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, went public with their relationship and revealed that Wyatt did not go on the show with the intention of finding love. He wanted only the media exposure necessary to give his struggling career a boost. He intended to get back with Stevens as soon as the show ended and had even been intimate with her the night before he left to go and meet Brown for the first time. Once Brown found out this information, her trust was broken and ended their engagement.

Now, as the dust has settled after the disastrous ending of The Bachelorette, Wyatt is reportedly heading back to his job at a Nashville strip club. He works for Music City Male Revue, Nashville’s only male burlesque. His primary role at the strip joint is to perform music, but he does occasionally strip as well. Photos on his Instagram page depict him standing shirtless alongside other exotic dancers from the venue. Earlier this week, the venue released an announcement on their Instagram page that Wyatt is expected to make an appearance over the Labor Day Weekend.

“Our Labor Day Weekend show just got even hotter and no we are not talking about the weather forecast. Kick off your bachelorette weekend this Saturday at 4PM with us and our very special guest @jedwyatt,” the post read.

One of Wyatt’s friends and former co-workers, Roscoe, said that Wyatt was quite a hit when he performed at Music City Male Revue in the past.