Olga Safari Is ‘The Girl Your Boyfriend Follows’ In A Thong And Thigh-Highs

Olga Safari’s career may be getting hot, but she’s making sure that her social media page stays even hotter. The model and actress recently released a string of posts on Instagram where the brunette stunner posed in a thong and crop top to offer her addition to this year’s “hot girl summer.”

The Los Angeles girl just finished a year working as a briefcase model for the revamped television show Deal Or No Deal. Before that, she acted in productions such as Check Point and Ultra Sultra. In addition, she has appeared in Maxim and boasts a social media following of 253,000 fans.

It’s easy to understand the brunette beauty’s popularity with her latest posts.

In the first video, Olga filmed herself with a vintage camera in the skimpiest of outfits. On top, she rocked a crop top with a vintage car and “West Coast” design. The crop was so high that a glimpse of underboob could be seen. Sure not to cover her toned midriff, Olga added to the look with a sheer black thong. The thong was high cut nearly up to her waist, elongating her long pins. The final piece to the look was a pair of black thigh high socks.

Though Olga originally posed standing straight in front of the mirror, she swiveled to give the viewer full look at her curves, before turning all the way to display her pert posterior in full.

The update earned over 27,000 likes and 460 comments.

“Olgita you’re raising my blood pressure,” joked one besotted fan.

“Oww! Heart attack,” echoed another, with a heart-eyes face and several fire emoji.

“You slay it girl,” wrote a third, also adding several blue heart and red fire emoji.

The video was a behind-the-scenes glimpse of an earlier picture that she had posted. The crop top and thong look seems to be a favorite of Olga’s, as it is not the first time that the model has paired the two items together.

Last week, she posted a picture of herself in a similar ensemble, with a black thong and grey crop top. In this pose, she spread her legs to show off her enviable pins. In the caption, she cheekily remarked that she was the girl that “your boyfriend follows.”

The update earned nearly 21,000 likes and over 350 comments.

“Caption straight Savage hahahaha,” one commenter laughed, with the peace sign and tears-from-laughing emoji.

“Olga has all the boyfriends,” added another.

“You are a snack,” concluded a third.