Aussie Bombshell Emily Sears Leaves Little To Be Desired In The Tightest Little Dress

Once again, Emily Sears is flooring her Instagram fans with another beautiful photo.

The social media sensation may be from Australia but she has been showing off her amazing figure in the United States in the past few days, traveling to Los Angeles, California and Las Vegas as well. Yesterday, the model looked like she was ready for a night out on the town where she looked picture-perfect in a photo that was shared on her page.

In the sexy image, Emily stands front and center and stares directly into the camera. The bombshell wears her long, dyed locks down and curled while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, highlighter, and eyeshadow. She accessorizes the look with a pair of silver earrings while her amazing figure takes center stage in the shot.

While posing against a pink colored wall with big green branches, Emily rocks a skintight peach dress that hugs her every curve and fits her like a glove, showing off her toned figure. The long sleeve ensemble has set fire to Instagram since it went live and so far, the post is already earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Some of Emily’s fans commented on the image to let Emily know she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on her amazing figure. A few others simply chimed in on the post to let Emily know that they are huge fans.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan gushed with a series of heart and lip emoji.

“You look so pretty! You enchant me! I Like You Very Much and I Love You Very Much. I send you kisses and hugs from: San Pablo del Monte, Tlaxcala, México,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Wow. What a beautiful curve,” another chimed in.

Loading...

This was not the first time that the model showed off her stunning figure in the dress. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sears struck a pose in her bathroom at the Palms Casino Hotel in Las Vegas. She looked dressed to impress in a curve-hugging peach dress that fits her like a glove and hugs every single inch of her fit figure. The NSFW ensemble featured a low-cut back that also showcases her toned back.

She completed the look with some insanely high leopard heels and that particular post earned her over 38,000 likes in addition to nearly 500 comments.