‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Layne, Says She Is Their ‘Sour Patch Child’

On Thursday, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska celebrated turning 28-years-old. However, the reality show star wasn’t the only one celebrating a birthday on August 29. Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, celebrated their youngest daughter Layne’s first birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her 1-year-old daughter eating some birthday cake.

Layne has a huge red bow on her head which matches her red-and-white outfit. In the series of photos posted by Chelsea, the photos appear to be strawberry themed, and Layne is grabbing handfuls of her cake which has strawberries on top. In two photos, Chelsea’s pet pig Pete is in the background. With the photo, Chelsea shared a sweet caption in which she called her daughter her “sour patch child.”

“LAYNE! LayLay girl! How the heck are you one?! I’m so lucky to be able to share my birthday with this tiny little peanut! Shes definitely our little sour patch child and keeps us on our toes! The perfect little added spice to our fam…we love you so much hunny girl.”

Cole DeBoer also shared some photos from the birthday photo shoot to his Instagram account, including one of him holding up his daughter and smiling. With his post, he also shared a caption wishing his daughter a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to our sweet tiny baby Layne! I can’t believe she is One! @chelseahouska a year ago on this beautiful day of your birthday you shared this day with our tiny ball of energy!! Never a dull moment with our little strawberry girl!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea shared the sweet message her husband left for her on her birthday.

The couple announced they were expecting another baby in early 2018. Chelsea gave birth to Layne on August 29, and the moments leading up to her birth were shown on the latest season of Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea Houska has been sharing her life on the hit reality television show since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. Following the one-hour documentary, Chelsea went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2. She met Cole DeBoer in 2015 and the two married in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2017.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV next month. Fans can catch the new season starting Tuesday, September 10.