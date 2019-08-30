Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Reveals What Needs To ‘Improve’ In Their Marriage

Mike's getting very candid about his and Carrie's nine-year marriage.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is opening up about their nine-year marriage and the one thing that needs to “improve.”

The retired Nashville Predators hockey player spoke candidly about his almost-decade-long marriage to the country superstar in a new podcast for DadTired, where he gushed about his wife and revealed the secrets to how they make their pretty unconventional marriage work.

Per a report from Taste of Country, Mike admitted in the revealing podcast chat that he can struggle when it comes to opening up about his feelings and communicating with the “Southbound” singer and knows that that’s one thing in his marriage that he needs to improve on.

“That’s one of things I think I need to improve upon, communicating really well with my wife. My dad was kind of a strong silent type, and I have some of that in me,” Mike explained.

But while the star knows there’s points of his marriage that still need a little work ahead of the couple celebrating their 10th anniversary next year, he also had some very sweet words about his wife. He admitted that their marriage has grown stronger since they became parents to their two young sons, 4-year-old Isaiah and 7-month-old Jacob.

“I would say our marriage has gotten better since kids. I love seeing my wife as a mom. I didn’t see some of this stuff when she wasn’t a mom,” the athlete gushed about Carrie. “Now It’s like, it’s crazy! And I love that.”

And although their busy schedules can sometimes keep them apart – and even on different continents – for days at a time, Mike added that one of the strongest aspects of his and Carrie’s marriage is that they can go days without seeing each other but nothing in their relationship changes.

“One of the big strengths of our marriage is the trust that we have,” he said. “[Carrie] knows, and I know that, regardless, we’re in this together.”

Mike also spoke out about how things are set to change for the couple as their eldest son Isaiah will soon be starting school. In the interview, he explained that he’ll still be heading out on tour with his family when Carrie is on the road but will be “in and out” depending on his parents’ busy schedule.

“As long as we’re together as much as we can, you just make it work,” he said as the American Idol winner prepares to hit the road again on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” after taking a hiatus over the summer.

Mike’s candid confessions about his and Carrie’s marriage come shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the father of two shared a peek at how the couple like to spend their time when they do get chance to be together.

Earlier this month, Mike shared adorable photos from a sweet date he and Carrie shared together, which showed them enjoying the great outdoors while doing some horse-riding.