‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Angie Douthit Reveals Positive Update Amid Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee joined the cast of Teen Mom OG for the final three episodes of the season. Her storyline on the show focused on her marriage as well as her mom’s cancer battle. On the season finale, Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, revealed that her cancer had spread and the doctor gave her six months to live. Despite the devastating news, the family has continued to pray for some good news. Now, it looks like they may have gotten some.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week Mackenzie revealed that her mom could not continue with her chemotherapy due to her low blood counts. However, The Hollywood Gossip reports that there is now some positive news for Angie.

Angie returned to the doctor a few days later and her blood counts were good. She was able to receive her chemotherapy treatment. According to the report, Angie talked about the positive news on her Instagram.

“Yes, my blood counts were good and I was able to receive chemo.! YAY Jesus!!! They gave me steroids and Benadryl. I know that sounds crazy but they always do it. So I sleep through chemo then wake up ready to conquer the world.”

Throughout her entire cancer battle, Angie has never lost her faith. She and her family have been “praising God” for the blood counts.

“On the way home the Western sky lit up with beauty and splendor. It reminded me that God almighty’s love forever shines on his children.”

Although the season finale of the show has already aired, fans can look forward to the Teen Mom OG reunion, which will air Monday night on MTV. Mackenzie and her family traveled to New York to film for the reunion special.

While the Teen Mom OG season may be over, it is unclear if Mackenzie McKee will continue filming for the new season. Initially, she was added to the cast as a “guest mom.” Reportedly, her addition was on a trial basis, and if audiences enjoyed her story, she would be added to the cast full-time for the following season. So far, MTV hasn’t revealed their casting plans.

Mackenzie isn’t completely new to Teen Mom, though. She was introduced to fans on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant before sharing her life on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. Following the shows cancellation, she maintained a large social media following. There were rumors she would be cast on Teen Mom 2, but the spot eventually went to her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus. Mackenzie also had a one-hour catch-up special about her life prior to her sharing her story on Teen Mom OG.