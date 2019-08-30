Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Video Of Her Boys And Their Cooking Skills

Jessa Duggar showed off her boys in the kitchen.

Jessa Duggar is back to sharing her family with fans on social media. While many may have been expecting to see more of her 3-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane, the TLC star has opted to spotlight her two older kids, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, recently and fans are loving it.

The mom of three took to her Instagram page on Thursday to show off her two boys as they were busy in the kitchen making pancakes.

Spurgeon and Henry were seen sitting at the kitchen counter in their Arkansas home with a big bowl of pancake batter in front of them. Henry stirred the mixture around in the bowl, while his older brother explained that they were making Grandma Duggar’s recipe for their meal.

At one point as Henry was mixing the pancake batter, the blue bowl slipped a little towards the edge of the counter. Spurgeon quickly came to the rescue as he told his mom that he had to hold the bowl.

Duggar fans didn’t hesitate to let Jessa know just how adorable her boys were.

The Counting On star also shared the recipe for whole wheat pancakes that her mom always made. She explained how much she loved them growing up and that she ate them without any syrup on them. That is also the way her youngest son likes them as well. They seem to be proving that they already have some skills in the kitchen.

This is the second time that Jessa delighted her Instagram followers with a sweet video of her sons. Just a few days before the pancake-making, she shared another one of the brothers singing some songs that she had taught them. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the boys showed off their singing skills and melted many hearts in the process.

Of course, Ivy Jane wasn’t left out of her social media completely. She also posted a recent photo of her daughter just a few days before that.

It appears that Jessa is settling into a new routine now that she has three kids.

For a while, fans were highly concerned for the Jessa. She seemed to disappear from social media altogether for a couple of months after having Ivy Jane, but she seems to be back in full swing now.

Fans can keep updated on Jessa Duggar, husband Ben Seewald, and their three kids, on her Instagram. Another new season of TLC’s Counting On is coming up this fall where Jessa’s third pregnancy will be highlighted, as well as the rest of the Duggar babies coming soon.