Lance Bass Talks Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Wedding, Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Can Be A ‘Hot Head’

Lance Bass shared too much information after officiating the event.

Lance Bass recently found himself in trouble after sharing a bit too much about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding.

After officiating the Vanderpump Rules couple’s ceremony in Kentucky in late June, the singer began spilling the beans about the event and leaked a shocking secret about another couple of the Bravo TV reality show, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

“You know I’m talking about the wedding and what happened, and then there was one little nugget of a storyline that I didn’t realize probably no one knew yet,” Bass told People Now on Thursday, August 29, confirming the “nugget” he was referring to was the fact that Schwartz and Maloney weren’t legally wed.

Bass initially shared the news regarding Schwarz and Maloney’s relationship status while appearing on the Bleav in Reality Bytes podcast in early July. At that time, Bass told listeners that the cast of Vanderpump Rules had recently discovered that Schwartz and Maloney’s marriage was never made official during their August 2016 wedding in Northern California. He also said that the issue may be a storyline on the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

A short time after his reveal, Bass appeared on Strahan and Sara, where he apologized for leaking the secret information about Season 8.

“People forget that I’ve been in entertainment news for the last 15 years,” he said. “So, you know, when there’s pieces of nuggets out there, I’m going to talk about it. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Weeks after Bass publicly proclaimed that Schwartz and Maloney weren’t actually married, the couple traveled to Las Vegas with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars for a second wedding that appeared to be filmed for the show’s eighth season.

As fans may have seen, Schwartz, Maloney, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, were seen in town for their ceremony and shared plenty of photos of their time filming together. The group was even spotted enjoying time at Vanderpump’s new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, while in town.

Also on People Now, Bass addressed the recent news about Taylor unfollowing a number of his co-stars on Instagram, including Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix, by confirming that the drama didn’t have anything to do with him.

Bass then said that Taylor can be a “hot head” at times and “reacts very quickly.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV but a premiere date has not yet been announced.